Fox News reporter John Roberts was caught on a hot mic in the White House briefing room discussing the Coronavirus mortality rate.

John Roberts walked into the press briefing room and told a technician to take off his mask because according to a recent California study, the mortality rate for the Coronavirus is only 0.1% to 0.3%.

“Everyone here’s been vaccinated anyway,” the technician said.

“USC and LA public county health came out with a study that found that there’s 7,000 cases in Southern California but they really believe that there are between 221,000 – to 441,000 people who are infected,” John Roberts said to the technician.

The technician was surprised to hear the truth about the low mortality rate: “So it was a hoax?”

“No, I don’t believe it was a hoax,” Roberts said.

To John Roberts’ credit, he asked Dr. Birx about this California study during the press briefing and she dodged his questions.

In the first large-scale study of adults tested for COVID-19 antibodies in their blood, initial results show researchers found that 4.1% have the antibodies, an indication that they have already been exposed to the virus.

“That translates to roughly 221,000 to 442,000 adults who have recovered from an infection, once margin of error is taken into account, according to the researchers conducting the study,” the Los Angeles Times reported. “The estimated infection numbers are 28 to 55 times higher than the 7,994 confirmed COVID-19 cases L.A. County had reported at the time of the study in early April.”

The study, conducted by the University of Southern California and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, tested more than 860 people deemed representative of L.A. County, the researchers told The Times.

“It is believed to be as many as 442,000 people in LA County may have been infected, which suggests two things — it suggests that you have a lot more people out there who could be spreading the virus, but it also suggests that the case fatality rate is more in line with the 2017-2018 flu than what we’ve seen in other areas of the world,” Roberts said.

Birx continued to dodge questions about the fraudulent Bill Gates-funded IHME models she used to suggest virtually the entire US economy be shut down to ‘slow the spread of COVID-19.’

