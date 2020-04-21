https://www.theepochtimes.com/social-security-recipients-with-dependents-urged-to-submit-payment-information_3320490.html

The U.S. government is asking Social Security recipients who have dependents and haven’t filed a tax return for 2018 or 2019 to submit information to get extra money on top of their stimulus payment.

Most Americans are receiving $1,200 after Congress passed a CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus relief bill.

Americans were already eligible for a $500 credit per dependent.

The Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said in an announcement this week that Social Security and railroad retirement recipients who have qualifying children and didn’t file a 2018 or 2019 return should go to this website by April 22 and enter some basic information to get that credit added to their stimulus payment.

“Social Security recipients will get their $1,200 automatically, but if they have dependents and did not file in 2018 or 2019, they need to use the IRS Non-Filers tool as soon as possible to input information to get their $500 per child,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement.

“If the IRS does not receive this essential information by Wednesday, their payment will be $1,200 and the $500 per child will be paid to them with a return filing for tax year 2020.”

The basic information includes a mailing address, full name, and Social Security numbers, including for spouse and dependents, and bank account type, account, and routing numbers.

If people opt not to respond to the request, they won’t get the dependent credit until next year.

That is based on the law, according to the Department of the Treasury.

According to the IRS, eligible U.S. citizens or permanent residents who had gross income that didn’t exceed $12,200 for 2019 and weren’t otherwise required to file a federal income tax return for 2019 should fill out the information on the non-filers webpage.

