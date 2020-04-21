https://www.theblaze.com/news/team-trump-posts-merciless-nancy-antoinette-ad-mocking-pelosis-infamous-tone-deaf-ice-cream-interview

Over the last month, 22 million people have lost their jobs. But that didn’t stop Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from giving late-night host James Corden a tour of the hifalutin kitchen in her multimillion-dollar home — and the Donald Trump for President campaign took the footage to create a merciless political ad.

The

now-infamous tour included her showing off a basket of chocolate and super-expensive refrigerators with freezers full of ice cream.

Speaker of the U.S. House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) shows off a basket of chocolates during an interview with late-night host James Corden. (Image source: YouTube screenshot)

“Since you’ve been isolated in your house, how much of your regular diet do you think is ice cream and candy,” Corden asked.

Pelosi responded, “Well, as much as possible. I enjoy it. I like it better than anything else. And I don’t know why, but it seems to agree with me. I have a lot of energy. And we just got it restocked — the ice cream — for Easter Sunday.”

After the interview, Pelosi’s official Twitter account even shared the video, writing, “We all have found our ways to keep our spirits up during these trying times. Mine just happens to fill up my freezer.”

The video was widely panned as a tone deaf, Marie Antoinette-style performance.

Which meant it was perfect fodder for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

So Team Trump turned the Pelosi faux pas into a blistering “Nancy Antoinette” ad.

The ad intersperses news clips about the need to replenish the small-business relief program, food bank lines, job losses, businesses closing down, Americans telling personal stories of suffering with clips from Pelosi’s Corden interview.

The juxtaposition highlighted with on-screen declarations:

“Americans Are Losing Their Jobs”

“Not Everyone Has a $24,000.00 Stocked Fridge”

“Pelosi Snacks on Ice Cream”

“While Americans Lose Their Paychecks”

“‘Let Them Eat Ice Cream’ — Nancy Antoinette”

This writer’s perspective: ‘It’s good to be the king’



Having a nice kitchen and fully stocked fridge (or fridges) is nothing to be ashamed of. Good for Pelosi and her family.

However, the tone deafness is striking. Good for Team Trump for highlighting it.

But they need to get ready for the next ad.

With all the protests going on around the country, it’s only a matter of time before an interviewer tells the speaker that the people are revolting and Pelosi inevitably replies, “You said it. They stink on ice.”

It’s good to be the queen.

