https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/tech-tyranny-youtube-ceo-says-anything-goes-corrupt-recommendations-violation-policy-will-removed-video/

Wojkicki is part of the problem.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojkicki joined CNN’s Brian Stelter this past weekend and said the company removes anything that is against the World Health Organization, the same group that lied for weeks for the Chinese Communists while the coronavirus spread around the globe.

This is unreal.

Susan Wojkicki: “We talk about removing information that is problematic. Of course, anything that is medically unsubstantiated, people saying like “take vitamin C” um, um “take turmeric, it will cure you.” Those are the examples of things that would be a violation of our policy. Anything that would go against World Health Organization recommendations would be a violation of our policy. And so remove is another important part of our policy.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki says anything that goes against the W.H.O. is a violation of YouTube policies. All content that isn’t “medically substantiated,” such as advising people take Vitamin C, will be removed by the platform. pic.twitter.com/OinPge6KoZ — Q Research Notables (@QAnonNotables) April 20, 2020

The WHO is the same WHO that amplified China’s propaganda about there being “no evidence of human-to-human transmission”

This comes at the same time that Facebook announced it is working with state governments to take down organizing announcements for protests of the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus lockdowns.

