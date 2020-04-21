http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/0nk5ec3sjic/the-democrats-cave.php

After holding out for 12 days, the Democrats gave in today and agreed to fund the Paycheck Protection Program to the tune of another $320 billion. The bill includes additional $60 billion for “Economic Injury Disaster” Loans, plus $75 billion to go to hospitals and health care providers. And on top of that, $25 billion for COVID testing and research and development.

I am encouraged that Democrats have finally agreed to reopen the Paycheck Protection Program and abandon a number of their unrelated demands. My full statement on Congress’s new bipartisan agreement to provide additional small-business support, more funding for testing, and more: pic.twitter.com/nDnhxbs9KB — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) April 21, 2020

My guess is that there are some Democratic goodies buried in the fine print, but I take it that the Dems abandoned their demands for unrelated priorities like mail-in voting.

This shouldn’t be considered a victory. The cost of the shutdowns continues to be catastrophic, and the hangover when the bills come due will be immense.

