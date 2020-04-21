http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/U988XGKNxWs/the-limits-of-free-geach-4.php

George Parry takes up the case of Dr. Jonathan Geach that we have followed on Power Line in previous installments of this series. Parry’s American Spectator column is “Whither Our Nanny Police State? The Case of Dr. Jonathan Geach.” Subhead: “Is it impermissible to argue for lifting the lockdown?”

Thanks to the editors of the American Spectator, links from Power Line will access Spectator columns despite the paywall that might otherwise kick in. Parry includes the full text of the second Medium column by Dr. Geach and his colleagues together with his own observations. Please check it out here. Parry highlights Dr. Geach’s statement in what turned out to be part 1:

We live in a world of liberal intolerance, of which I would never before have believed. Deplatforming, as this is called, is really a modern form of book burning. We must burn books that go against the dogma. I have good credentials and am a physician. My co-authors — four other physicians and a nurse practitioner — also had good credentials, and we advocated well-reasoned and duly sourced positions. Unfortunately, we hold the wrong opinion, and a “dangerous” one at that.

Parry’s account chronicles an incident that testifies in its own way to the way we live now.

