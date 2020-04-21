https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/stop-mother-handcuffed-arrested-police-idaho-letting-kids-play-park-video/

The New America: Violent Criminals are freed and innocent mothers in playgrounds are arrested in front of their children.



This has got to stop.

A young mother was arrested by police in Idaho for playing with her children in a park.

The video is extremely disturbing!

TRENDING: “So It Was a Hoax?” – Fox News’ John Roberts Caught on Hot Mic Discussing COVID-19 Mortality Rate with Technician, ‘Like the Flu’ (VIDEO)

The American people won’t put up with this bullsh*t much longer.

Especially when they can’t put bread on the table because Dr. Fauci urged the president to shut down the economy based on faulty models.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Mother arrested in Meridian, Idaho for letting kids play in park This has gotten out of control Stop arresting free Americans for being outside with their families RT!! pic.twitter.com/TUsbgat0D2 — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) April 22, 2020

John Cardillo weighs in…

Shame on the cops making these arrests. Never in a million years would I have done that when I was on the job. Never. And none of my supervisors would have ordered these types of arrests. https://t.co/KuCBDH4ib2 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

