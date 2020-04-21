https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/stop-mother-handcuffed-arrested-police-idaho-letting-kids-play-park-video/
The New America: Violent Criminals are freed and innocent mothers in playgrounds are arrested in front of their children.
This has got to stop.
A young mother was arrested by police in Idaho for playing with her children in a park.
The video is extremely disturbing!
The American people won’t put up with this bullsh*t much longer.
Especially when they can’t put bread on the table because Dr. Fauci urged the president to shut down the economy based on faulty models.
BREAKING
Mother arrested in Meridian, Idaho for letting kids play in park
This has gotten out of control
Stop arresting free Americans for being outside with their families
RT!! pic.twitter.com/TUsbgat0D2
— Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) April 22, 2020
John Cardillo weighs in…
Shame on the cops making these arrests. Never in a million years would I have done that when I was on the job. Never. And none of my supervisors would have ordered these types of arrests. https://t.co/KuCBDH4ib2
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 22, 2020