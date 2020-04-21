https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/stop-mother-handcuffed-arrested-police-idaho-letting-kids-play-park-video/

The New America: Violent Criminals are freed and innocent mothers in playgrounds are arrested in front of their children.

This has got to stop.

A young mother was arrested by police in Idaho for playing with her children in a park.

The video is extremely disturbing!

The American people won’t put up with this bullsh*t much longer.
Especially when they can’t put bread on the table because Dr. Fauci urged the president to shut down the economy based on faulty models.

John Cardillo weighs in…

