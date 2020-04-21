http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/3bblewmzSps/

TAMPA — Even winning six Super Bowls and joining the Bucs didn’t help Tom Brady get special treatment.

Like the rest of us, the 42-year-old former Patriots quarterback has had trouble finding a place to work out. Brady was spotted at a city park and told to leave by a Tampa Parks and Recreation staffer, according to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. The city’s parks are closed in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I got to tell you this story, too. I always tell people, ‘Now I’m not one to gossip so you didn’t hear this from me,’” Castor said during a Facebook live chat with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman on Monday.

“But you know our parks are closed down and so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren’t doing contact sports and things and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. And she went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady.”

“Oh my goodness,” Kriseman replied.