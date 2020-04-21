https://www.dailywire.com/news/tom-cotton-dan-crenshaw-make-bold-new-accusations-against-china

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) made bold new allegations against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) this week during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, saying that China allowed the coronavirus to spread to other countries around the world.

The two appeared on Fox News’s “Hannity” to discuss a new bill that they introduced to the House and Senate that would allow Americans to file lawsuits against China in federal court “to recover damages for death, injury, and economic harm caused by the Wuhan Virus.”

“To me, the most revealing and dastardly evil thing that the Chinese government did — oh, they saw how bad Wuhan province was, so they cut all travel to and from Wuhan from within China but they let the planes got internationally,” Hannity said. “How nice of them.”

“Exactly. 5 million people left Wuhan,” Crenshaw said. “They allowed this virus to spread. They knew it would spread, they spread false talking points like it won’t spread from human to human contact. They didn’t let scientists in to investigate. They actually disappeared doctors who tried to blow the whistle. The number of deaths and infections they hid.”

Cotton took the allegations one step further when he talked about “the evil intent of Chinese leaders,” saying that they “intentionally” allowed “this virus to get outside their border.”

“You also mentioned the hoarding of personal protection equipment, and trying to profiteer off of it, or even sending Chinese drones to America to collect information and send it back,” Cotton continued. “China has to pay for all of this.”

FOX NEWS HOST SEAN HANNITY: Even more troubling, developments tonight surrounding China as White House advisor Peter Navarro reveals that China has been caught cornering the market for key medical supplies and actually profiteering during the outbreak and not only that, drones being deployed to surveil Americans amid lockdown orders actually come from a company with ties to the Chinese government. Wow, I wonder if Hunter is making money off of that too. Interesting question, right? [The company] was previously suspected by the way, of spying on U.S. Citizens. The good news is, G.O.P. Lawmakers like Senator Tom Cotton, Congressman Crenshaw, they are calling out Beijing’s lies, deceit. They have introduced a bill that would allow Americans to hold China accountable for their virus response failures and of course, the Democrats, their allies, state run TV, media mob, they continue to spend for China, and attack President Trump. Shocker. Here with reaction, Senator Tom Cotton. Congressman Dan Crenshaw, also of “The New York Times” best seller “Fortitude.” Good to see you both. Congressman, you haven’t been on in a while, let me ask you about your suit. And to me, the most revealing and dastardly evil thing that the Chinese government did — oh, they saw how bad Wuhan province was, so they cut all travel to and from Wuhan from within China but they let the planes got internationally, how nice of them. REP. DAN CRENSHAW (R-TX): Exactly. 5 million people left Wuhan. They allowed this virus to spread. They knew it would spread, they spread false talking points like it won’t spread from human to human contact. They didn’t let scientists in to investigate. They actually disappeared doctors who try to blow the whistle. The number of deaths and infections they hid. When we dropped this bill last Friday, that was the same day that the Chinese government said we underestimated by about 50% the number of deaths. They didn’t underestimate, they knew this is China, they’d keep track of every single person in Wuhan. Of course they knew. Now we know how they have wronged us, Americans are going to do what Americans do when we feel an injustice is leveled against us, we’re going to find some buddy to sue. Go ahead. HANNITY: Okay, true. But I’ll tell you what, we also have something else. They have a lot of our debt. This is costing this country, senator cotton, a fortune. I’d say they ought to forgive that debt as it relates to the cost of all of their mess that they caused. SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Yeah, Sean, you and Dan had some good points there about the evil intent of Chinese leaders intentionally allowing this virus to get outside their border. You also mentioned the hoarding of personal protection equipment, and trying to profiteer off it, or even sending Chinese drones to America to collect information and send it back. China has to pay for all of this. One way to pay as the lawsuit or the law that Dan and I have introduced would be to allow American courts to hear cases against China’s leaders. Another one to be considered, all that debt that China currently holds, given the fact that we’re going to have to deficit finance so much of the money that we are spending to help float our businesses and help our distress. Also considered things like sanctions against Chinese officials. HANNITY: Why can’t we get the PPP money passed? Why every time we try to get a bill, they try to change immigration law, they try to change election laws, they want endowments for the arts and humanities and the Kennedy Center. Why can’t we pass clean bills, help American workers, businesses and hospitals period, and then not spend any more money? COTTON: It seems like the Democrats just don’t want to take yes for an answer here. We’ve been willing to support our hospitals, support our small businesses and our families all along and the Democrats keep trying to get more extraneous unrelated measures. HANNITY: What does Nancy Pelosi want now in her gated mansion? Does she want more ice cream? I’ll send her all the ice cream. She can get on a private jet and fly back to Washington safely, leave her million-dollar gated mansion and I will buy her a freezer and I will fill it with ice cream, congressman. CRENSHAW: It’s infuriating. We should have been in Washington a week ago having a noncontroversial vote to simply replenish the PPP funding. We all know that. You know why they do this, Sean? Because the mainstream media lets them get away with it. The left-wing media allows them to do it and so they don’t tell people what’s actually happening, so their supporters simply say, oh, they mean well, they must have a good reason. They don’t, there is no other side to this and it’s really gross.

