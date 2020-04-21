http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sMDvWs4XrHA/

Appearing Tuesday on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) encouraged listeners to boycott China — particularly Chinese products — for “unleashing” the coronavirus pandemic on the world.

Cotton and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) have introduced legislation that would allow U.S. citizens to sue China in court to recover damages caused by the outbreak.

ALEX MARLOW: Senator, talk about what we can do as Americans to start holding China accountable. It’s going to take a global effort. It can’t just be the United States. You’re probably going to need to get some allies involved to really hold their feet to the fire. SEN. TOM COTTON: Our legislation is just one way we will hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for unleashing this pandemic on the world. There are many other things we must do. For instance, I have legislation that would bring pharmaceutical manufacturing out of China and back to the United States by giving incentives to build new manufacturing plants here and also cutting off Chinese imports, as well. We can also consider sanctions against Chinese officials, similar to what we do to those who violate human rights, if they have covered up information that has led to public health emergencies. One thing I would encourage all of your listeners to do is boycott China. Unfortunately, it’s not possible in every case. There are some goods that are made only in China or that’s the only place you can get them in the American market. But every time you have a chance — you’re shopping for clothes, kids toys, electronics, or anything else — if you have the chance to buy American or at least not buy Chinese, then I would encourage all your listeners to do that.

