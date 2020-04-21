https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/04/21/easy-team-trump-puts-cherry-let-eat-ice-cream-pelosi-ad/

This dunk was so easy that it almost feels as though Team Trump should get a mild penalty for not getting this ad published last week. As it is, though, their new web-only (thus far) spot hammers Nancy Pelosi for her epically dumb tour of her twin $12,000 fridges as a demonstration of how we’re all in this together. Not only are we all not “here” in Nancy’s Thurston Howell kitchen, 22 million Americans got a whole lot further away from any such luxury over the past month. You know … the Americans losing their jobs in an economic meltdown while Nancy Antoinette shows off her skills at hoarding expensive ice cream, rather than bring Congress back to do the jobs we’re paying them to do in a national crisis.

Pelosi might not understand messaging, but Team Trump certainly does (via Townhall’s Beth Baumann):

“Not everyone has a $24,000 freezer,” the ad declares. Subtle it ain’t, but effective it will almost certainly be. Whoever thought that exchange with James Corden was a good idea in the midst of a historic crisis, and especially whomever tweeted it over Nancy Pelosi’s official House Speaker account while the House has gone AWOL, should be fired. If that person’s name is Nancy Pelosi, all the more so.

The ad is too long for TV spots at the moment, but the Trump campaign should cut these into 60-second and 30-second spots ASAP and get them on the air in swing states. GOP down-ballot candidates should feast on this as well, especially in House races. That might turn into one expensive banana split for House and Senate Democrats.

Addendum: Where’s the national media on this? I’m so old that I can recall when Donald Trump’s extra scoop of ice cream at dessert was a national crisis.

