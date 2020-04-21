https://www.theepochtimes.com/tornado-warning-issued-for-new-york-city-later-downgraded_3321218.html
The National Weather Service (NWS) sent out a tornado warning Tuesday afternoon for Manhattan and The Bronx in New York City, but it was later downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning.
Strong winds and heavy rains swept through the area. It’s not clear if a tornado actually touched down in the city.
“Immediately take shelter on lower floors. Stay away from windows,” read a warning from New York City’s Emergency Management alert system.
The warning also covered Nassau and Westchester counties, and it was in effect from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET
A severe thunderstorm warning remained in effect until 3:45 p.m. for Brooklyn and Queens.
