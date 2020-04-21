https://www.westernjournal.com/trump-announces-executive-order-suspend-immigration-united-states/
With America reeling from the impacts of the coronavirus that breached its borders after brewing in China, President Donald Trump on Monday said he wants to temporarily suspend immigration to promote a national recovery and protect Americans. “In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs…
The post Trump Announces Executive Order To ‘Suspend Immigration into the United States’ appeared first on The Western Journal.