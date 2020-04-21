https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/trump-bans-immigration-protect-jobs/

(DAILY MAIL) — Donald Trump announced Monday that he plans to ban immigration into the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The president tweeted: ‘In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!’

At least 22 million Americans are now out of work as tough measures to control the coronavirus outbreak wiped out 13.5 percent of the workforce and 10 years of job growth.

