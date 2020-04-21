https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-says-immigration-freeze-will-last-two-months-reveals-new-details

President Donald Trump has provided new details about his proposed executive order to freeze immigration to the United States, the most high-profile move to curb access to the country since the European travel ban was announced last month.

“As we all know, millions of Americans sacrificed their jobs in order to battle the virus and save the lives of our fellow citizens,” said Trump. “We have a solemn duty to ensure these unemployed Americans regain their jobs and their livelihood.”

“In order to protect American workers, I will be issuing a temporary suspension of Immigration into the United States,” said Trump. “By pausing immigration, we’ll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America re-opens.”

The president indicated that the immigration freeze will be in place for two months and apply to new green card applicants, but not to anyone seeking to enter the country on a temporary basis. Trump also said he will consider extending the order based on the economic conditions of the country.

“It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad,” said Trump. “We must first take care of the American worker.”

According to Politico, a source “familiar with the situation” indicated that the executive order will not apply to healthcare workers seeking green cards or people with “nuclear family members” inside of the United States.

The specifics of the nuclear family exemption are unclear. The New York Times reports, “American citizens seeking to bring their children or spouses to the United States would still be allowed to do so,” which suggests that the exemption could be limited to them.

The Washington Post mentions potential exemptions for some immigrant visas, such as nurses who have jobs lined up. The Times reports that green card exemptions will not be made on the basis of job offers.

The executive order has not yet been finalized, but may be signed as early as Wednesday.

Trump originally announced the order in a tweet, without any specifics, prompting widespread speculation as to what the immigration freeze could entail.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States,” tweeted Trump on Monday evening.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

“Since the outbreak, the White House has been using the virus to justify increased restrictions on immigration, they’ve basically been working up to this,” said ABC News reporter Cecilia Vega, according to Newsbusters.

“A move like this, though, would be absolutely unprecedented and would essentially shut down the legal immigration system,” said Vega. “And one thing that’s certain, this is definitely going to be challenged in court, opponents are calling this xenophobic.”

