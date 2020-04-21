https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/493827-trump-tunes-into-morning-joe-sees-hatred-and-contempt

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden says he raised M in March Rosie O’Donnell predicts Trump will ‘lose by a landslide’ in November Treasury Department releases .9 billion in payroll support for airlines MORE in an early morning tweet on Tuesday said he watched the opening of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and saw “hatred and contempt.”

“Watched the first 5 minutes of poorly rated Morning Psycho on MSDNC just to see if he is as ‘nuts’ as people are saying,” Trump said.

“He’s worse. Such hatred and contempt!” he added. “I used to do his show all the time before the 2016 election, then cut him off. Wasn’t worth the effort, his mind is shot!”

Watched the first 5 minutes of poorly rated Morning Psycho on MSDNC just to see if he is as “nuts” as people are saying. He’s worse. Such hatred and contempt! I used to do his show all the time before the 2016 election, then cut him off. Wasn’t worth the effort, his mind is shot! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Trump did not specify what sparked his tweet.

In a follow-up post, he said it is “amazing” that he was elected president “with such a totally corrupt and dishonest Lamestream Media going after me all day, and all night.”

“Either I’m really good, far better than the Fake News wants to admit, or they don’t have nearly the power as once thought!” he said.

It is amazing that I became President of the United States with such a totally corrupt and dishonest Lamestream Media going after me all day, and all night. Either I’m really good, far better than the Fake News wants to admit, or they don’t have nearly the power as once thought! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Trump has frequently mocked the co-hosts of the MSNBC show, Joe Scarborough Charles (Joe) Joseph ScarboroughScarborough: ‘You can’t be conservative and support Donald Trump’ Scarborough defends ‘MyPillow guy’ appearance at coronavirus briefing: ‘I salute him’ for making masks Trump reviews Pelosi on morning TV: ‘She wasn’t bad’ MORE and Mika Brzezinski Mika Emilie BrzezinskiIf only hydroxychloroquine could cure Trump Derangement Syndrome Scarborough rips Trump for mocking Romney’s negative coronavirus test: ‘Could have been a death sentence’ Whoopi Goldberg joins ‘The View’ from home as social distancing on TV becomes new normal MORE.

Last week, Scarborough, a former member of the GOP, said that “you can’t be conservative and support Donald Trump.”

The former congressman also claimed that “lifelong Republicans” told him they look at Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoNew York nurses union sues state, hospitals over coronavirus working conditions Overnight Health Care: Pressure builds on White House on testing | Georgia to reopen some businesses | Trump to meet with Cuomo Tuesday States should say ‘no thanks’ to a federal bailout MORE‘s (D-N.Y.) response during the coronavirus pandemic and “they’re like, ‘God, there’s a leader.'”

Scarborough at the time also said the media should not carry the daily White House coronavirus task force briefings “because I’m afraid they’re helping Donald Trump.”

“They’re not news,” he said.

In response to Trump’s latest tweets, Scarborough on Tuesday thanked the president for being the show’s “most loyal viewer” and told him to “please get to work.”

“Over 40,000 Americans have died from the pandemic,” Scarborough tweeted. “America has the most gifted scientists, doctors, and technology leaders. Please use them and take charge of testing so we can get America working again! #USA”

Donald, thanks for being our most loyal viewer. Now please get to work. Over 40,000 Americans have died from the pandemic. America has the most gifted scientists, doctors, and technology leaders. Please use them and take charge of testing so we can get America working again! #USA https://t.co/2iNnoIRJLX — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) April 21, 2020

