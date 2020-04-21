https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/boris-johnson-great-britain-prime-minister-pandemic/2020/04/21/id/963991

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called President Donald Trump on Tuesday, just weeks after as the British leader announced he was infected by coronavirus, according to News 18.

Johnson will continue to recover at his Chequers residence at Buckinghamshire, but will not be officially taking on any government duties for the time being.

“He has been receiving updates from Number 10 on the coronavirus response and has spoken with the First Secretary of State [Dominic Raab] and senior members of his team,” Johnson’s official Downing Street spokesperson said.

According to Number 10, Johnson thanked Trump for sending “his good wishes while he was unwell” as the prime minister continued to recover from the virus.

On April 5, Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital in London and discharged last week.

He has been making the rounds and calling other leaders such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“[Monday] he sent a message of condolence to Justin Trudeau after the very sad loss of life in the shooting in Canada,” the spokesperson said. “Later [Tuesday], at around about 2 p.m. [9 a.m. ET], he will be speaking with President Trump.”

As of late afternoon Tuesday, the United Kingdom had more than 130,000 coronavirus cases.

