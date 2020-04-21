https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-we-dont-know-status-of-kim-jong-un_3321502.html

President Donald Trump responded to reports on North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s health. On Tuesday, reports citing anonymous sources claimed Kim was gravely ill following surgery.

“We don’t know” his status, Trump told reporters during a daily briefing on the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic.

“I wish him well, because if he’s in the kind of condition the reports say, that’s a very serious condition,” Trump said, without confirming recent reports about his health.

CNN and other outlets, citing unnamed sources, reported that Kim was in “grave danger” and near death.

But South Korean presidential spokesman Kang Min-Seok told South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency there is nothing unusual going on with Kim.

President Donald Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) during their second summit meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in 2019. (Vietnam News Agency/Handout/Getty Images)

“We confirm that Chairman Kim Jong Un is currently touring provincial areas with his close aides and we do not detect evidences to support speculation about his ill health,” South Korea’s presidential office also told news outlets on Tuesday.

