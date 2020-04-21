https://www.dailywire.com/news/tucker-unloads-on-fake-stunt-from-cnns-cuomo-theres-a-scandal-underneath-it

Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Tuesday night over an apparent “fake” stunt that Cuomo and his network engaged in the night before.

“Whether he can do it or not, obviously the governor Andrew Cuomo would like to be the president,” Carlson began. “Meanwhile his brother over at CNN wants you to think that he has risen from the dead as well. Several weeks ago he contracted coronavirus and we express sympathy for him that night, it was totally sincere and we haven’t criticized him in any way since then. But then we watch him seize every chance to remind everyone watching that he was sick and in containment.”

Carlson played a series of clips of Cuomo in his basement while being quarantined after reportedly being diagnosed for COVID-19.

“Thankfully, Cuomo got better and we are happy to hear that, not kidding,” Carlon continued. “But CNN, shameless cheese balls that they are celebrated by filming Cuomo rising like a buff cable news Lazarus from the grave and back into ordinary life.”

“When did journalists start talking about themselves so much? It’s not a story, it’s narcissism,” Carlson continued. “And that’s weird enough. But it’s not all. That was fake. Just last week Cuomo admitted getting into a fight with the bicyclist who harassed him for going outside and congregating with other people, something CNN has been vilifying ordinary people for wanting to do.”

The Fox News segment then highlighted remarks that Cuomo made during a radio interview following the alleged incident, “I don’t want some Jacka*s loser fat-tire biker to be able to pull over and get in my face and in my space and talk bulls**t to me. I don’t want to hear it.”

“By the way, if you are the loser fat tire bicyclist, you are always welcome in the show,” Carlson said. “We’d love to hear from you. That whole exchange seems kind of unpleasant but there is a scandal underneath it. Here you have a top CNN anchor who appears to have been ignoring the social distancing rules his network has been promoting and forcing on everyone else. It seems like he wasn’t telling the truth about staying.”

WATCH:

“When did journalists start talking about themselves so much? It’s not a story. It’s narcissism.” Tucker Carlson mocks the heck out of Chris Cuomo for over-selling his coronavirus, ignoring social distancing rules and CNN setting up a staged reintroduction to his family. pic.twitter.com/PVZ1mJlop1 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

