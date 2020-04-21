https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/baseball-mlb-lawsuit-tickets/2020/04/21/id/963997

Two baseball fans are suing Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and each of the 30 teams in the league because their season tickets are for games that are “unplayable” during the coronavirus outbreak.

Matthew Ajzenman, who purchased a partial season plan for over 20 New York Mets games, and Susan Terry-Bazer, who bought six tickets for a New York Yankees game against the Boston Red Sox originally scheduled for May 9 at Yankee Stadium, filed the lawsuit on Monday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles alleging violations of California’s Consumer Legal Remedies Act and Unfair Competition Law, as well as civil conspiracy.

“Baseball fans are stuck with expensive and unusable tickets for unplayable games in the midst of this economic crisis,” the lawsuit reads, according to CNBC. “Under the pretext of ‘postponing’ games, at the directive of MLB, teams and ticket merchants are refusing to issue refunds for games which are not going to be played as scheduled — if ever.”

Ajzenman claims his plan to see the Mets cost him $1,730, and that he made an initial payment of $317 last year. Terry-Bazer said she paid $926 to Ticketmaster, who is among the defendants, along with Stubhub, Live Nation, and Last Minute Transactions.

“The defendants continue to retain enormous profits from tickets sold for the 2020 MLB season at the expense of fans’ financial hardship,” the suit states.

They asked for “full restitution, an accounting of all MLB tickets sold for the 2020 season (including season tickets, single-game purchases, and public seat licenses), a declaratory judgment that defendants’ conduct of continuing to sell tickets for the 2020 MLB regular season violates California law, as well as a disgorgement of profits from tickets sold during the 2020 MLB season.”

