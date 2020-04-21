https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/u-s-judges-find-majority-govt-bans-church-services-constitutional/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — During the coronavirus shutdown, not all religious liberty cases are created equal.

In the past few weeks, a flurry of churches filed lawsuits against state and local governments, alleging that bans on services are unconstitutional. Others argued that while the bans themselves are constitutional, additional strictures prohibiting drive-in services are not.

Federal judges delivered decisions on several of these cases last week, finding that the majority of the cases made by religious liberty advocates do not rise to the level of unconstitutionality.

