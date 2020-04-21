https://www.westernjournal.com/vanessa-bryant-receives-flowers-wouldve-19th-wedding-anniversary-kobe/

Since Jan. 26, the Bryant family hasn’t been the same. Losing Kobe and Gianna was shocking for family, friends and fans — but it’s the family that feels their absence most deeply.

Kobe was at a point in his life where he had been wildly successful, and was looking forward to enjoying time with his family after working hard to get to where he was.

“All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time,” Vanessa Bryant posted on April 13. “He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives.”

“He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time. She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy.”

“I wish I could go back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn’t fair. This is just senseless.”

Vanessa has had to weather many reminders of her loss, including significant dates that would have been spent with her husband and daughter.

“To my forever Valentine, I love you so much,” she posted on Valentine’s Day. “Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo.”

Kobe and Vanessa were married on April 18, 2001, after they met during a music video two years prior when he was just 20 and she was in high school, according to ET Online.

“We celebrate 12 years of marriage today,” Kobe shared on Instagram in 2013. “This pic is the day I asked @ladyvb24 for her number 11/28/99.”

“Thru the ups and downs she has been my love and best friend. 20 and 17 yrs old when we met, we have actually grown up together. A true honor and a blessing. Ti Amo Queen Mamba.”

In a video Vanessa shared on Instagram on their anniversary this year, Kobe spoke of her during an interview.

“You know, it’s hard to pinpoint what exactly makes a person the one for you, but you just know!” he said. “I mean, love is a funny thing. I can’t explain it, and I don’t understand it, but all I know is, you know, she caught my heart. And I just knew that she was the one.”

She also shared a photo of them from happier days.

“My king, my heart, my best friend,” she wrote. “Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you.”

On the day of their anniversary, Vanessa got a beautiful reminder of their love.

“Anniversary flowers from my Kobe,” she shared on Saturday. “Thank you for my red roses @nataliabryant #GiannaBryant #BiankaBryant #CapriBryant @jeffleatham Thank you for my beautiful pink floral bouquet @catmcdonnell7 @paugasol So thoughtful of all of you.”

