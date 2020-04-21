https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/wayne-root-vegas-protest-biggest-las-vegas-strip-caravan-ever/

“OPEN THE NEVADA ECONOMY, UNLEASH PROSPERITY, SAVE AMERICA”

AMERICA’S FIRST INTERACTIVE DRIVE-THROUGH PROTEST CARAVAN!

WHO: YOUR GRAND MARSHAL & HOST

Wayne Allyn Root, Conservative Talk Show Host

790 AM KBET – Mon-Fri 3pm-6pm

WHAT: “Patriots Procession”

Show Support for Opening the Nevada Economy.

Show Support for Vegas Small Business.

Show Support for Vegas Strip Employees who want to get back to work.

Show Support for Mayor Carolyn Goodman

Celebrate Capitalism.

WHEN: Friday, April 24, 2020

Show up at 2 PM

Starts at 3 PM

MEET:Premium Outlet Mall parking lot

Corner of Las Vegas Blvd South/Warm Springs

By McDonald’s/Chevron station

WHERE: Drive entire Las Vegas Strip in a “PROTEST CARAVAN” to Downtown, ending at Grant Sawyer State Office Building

WHY: We will dominate the Vegas Strip for miles!

Creating a Massive show of strength by Las Vegas patriots, conservatives, small business owners and workers who are shutdown, without violating the Coronavirus guidelines.

HOW: A protest all from our cars. It’s all on the radio.

Speeches, interviews, call-ins- all without ever leaving the safety of your car!

Wayne Allyn Root will host this INTERACTIVE protest/procession from his car, LIVE on radio the entire way- on 790 AM from 3pm to 6pm, with special celebrity guests, and YOU (Las Vegas’s patriots) calling-in LIVE from your cars, from the caravan!

QUESTIONS: email: [email protected]

SEE YA THERE NEVADA PATRIOTS!

