On Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that evidence does not support the contention that the deadly virus COVID-19, also known colloquially as the coronavirus, was created or manipulated in a laboratory.

WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a Geneva news briefing, “All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not manipulated or constructed in a lab or somewhere else. It is probable, likely, that the virus is of animal origin,” according to Reuters.

Chaib would not speculate as to how the virus had made the transition to human beings but insisted that there had “certainly” been an intermediate animal host, stating, “It most likely has its ecological reservoir in bats but how the virus came from bats to humans is still to be seen and discovered.”

Asked about the possibility that the virus might have been unintentionally released from a lab, Chaib would not “elaborate,” Reuters reported, adding, “The Wuhan Institute of Virology has dismissed rumors both that it synthesized the virus or allowed it to escape.”

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported Chinese scientist Shi Zhengli , the principal investigator at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, had asserted that the coronavirus had most likely come from a bat, an assumption that the Chinese government also propounds. The Journal noted, “In fact, a sample her team collected in Yunnan province in 2013 was about 96% identical to the genetic sequence of the virus that causes Covid-19.”

The Journal also noted:

In a February research paper, Chinese scientists pointed out that the Wuhan market, where the coronavirus began spreading late last year, was close to her labs as well as those of another local scientist who has worked on bats at the Wuhan Municipal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The authors withdrew their paper as “speculation” after it got widespread international notice.

In February, Shi wrote in Wuhan’s main Communist Party newspaper she would “guarantee on my life” that the virus hadn’t started in her labs. She wrote to “advise those who believe and spread malicious media rumors to close their stinky mouths.”

The Journal noted succinctly, “Dr. Shi didn’t respond to questions from The Wall Street Journal.”

On Saturday, NBC News reported that Yuan Zhiming, vice director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, told Chinese state broadcaster CGTN that the idea that the virus originated in his laboratory was a “conspiracy theory” designed to “confuse” people and denied the virus was man-made. He said, “As people who carry out viral study, we clearly know what kind of research is going on in the institute and how the institute manages viruses and samples. As we said early on, there is no way this virus came from us. We have a strict regulatory regime and code of conduct of research, so we are confident.”

Last Tuesday, Army General Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, acknowledged that although initial assessments found the coronavirus appeared to be a “natural” event, there had been reports it may have eventuated after escaping from a research laboratory. He stated, “It should be no surprise that we’ve taken a keen interest in that and we’ve had a lot of intelligence [agencies] take a hard look at that, I would just say at this point it’s inconclusive although the weight of evidence seems to indicate natural. But we don’t know for certain.”

