If you are protesting mandatory lockdown orders in your state, CNN host Don Lemon has one question for you: “Who the hell do you think you are?”

On his show Monday, Lemon unloaded on Americans protesting stay-at-home orders, specifically those who are exercising their Second Amendment right while exercising their First Amendment rights.

According to Lemon, protesters — who are concerned that officials are using the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to seize power — are “slapping the faces” of health care and other essential workers because they want their lives to return to normal.

“You’re out there with guns, with weapons strapped to your chest, saying, oh, you want to get — you’re fighting against the people who are telling you to stay at home, trying to save your lives, you’re upset with those people? In the meantime, there are people keeping your cities going, keeping your loved ones alive and you want to get a haircut?” Lemon said.

“Who the hell do you think you are?” the CNN host continued. “What is wrong with people? I don’t understand.”

Lemon later acknowledged protest rights, but mocked those protesting with guns and suggested they are hypocrites.

“I don’t want to hear from those people who are out there protesting with guns, right, and that is threatening — a threatening look for people. You’re protesting with guns,” Lemon said. “Don’t — don’t criticize people who are taking a knee at a ball game, entertainment, saying, ‘I don’t want people protesting at a ball game,’ when people are who are peacefully protesting — don’t give me that when you’re out there protesting with guns and saying, ‘I want to get back to work, I want my liberty.’

“Don’t be a hypocrite,” Lemon added, urging the protesters to support those who protest against government-perpetuated systematic injustice.

Lemon was not the only talking head to speak out against gun-toting protesters on Monday.

Joy Behar, co-host of “The View,” likened protesters to terrorists.

“Why are you bringing guns to a rally? You want to call yourself protesters, leave your guns home. Those are terrorists who bring guns to things,” she said.

Firearms have become a hot commodity during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In fact, the FBI said March saw a record number of firearm-related background checks, an indication that more Americans are exercising their Second Amendment rights than ever before.

