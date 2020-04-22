http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/SeP-UuFO95Y/a-master-class-on-the-perils-of-regulation.php

Economic regulation is always presented as serving the public good, but often it is merely rent-seeking by powerful interests. Even when well-intentioned, it more often than not has negative unintended consequences. Tomorrow at noon Central, Martha Njolomole, an Economist at Center of the American Experiment, will present the fourth in the Center’s Master Class in Public Policy series, on the perils of regulation.

At 23, Martha is the Center’s newest and youngest Policy Fellow. She grew up in Malawi and won a scholarship to study in the U.S. at age 16. Stunned by the contrast between prosperous America and poor, socialist Malawi, she studied economics to learn how we did it. Reading Hayek and Friedman, she became a free marketeer. She received her Master’s degree in Economics in June of last year and has just survived her first Minnesota winter.

Martha previews tomorrow’s program:

You can go here to register for tomorrow’s program. It’s free! And if you miss the presentation live, it will be archived so you can watch it at your leisure. Live is best, though, as I will be monitoring questions and comments and tossing them to Martha for a response.

Tomorrow’s program is one of our five-part “Master Class In Public Policy” series. During this time when it is illegal to meet in person, we are producing virtual content to fill the gap. The first session featured economist John Phelan, on how state governments can make or break their state’s prosperity. If you missed it, you can watch the video here. Our second event, Catrin Wigfall answering the question, How good are Minnesota’s public schools, really? is here. And the third, with Isaac Orr explain everything that is wrong with the Green New Deal, is here.

Hope you can join us tomorrow!

