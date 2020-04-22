http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/K1lG7ZRhd6o/

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) said presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden should pick an African-American woman as a running mate because black women were “the strongest part of the Democratic Party.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “You know, Stacey, this is something that is concerning to me because Biden has committed to a woman as vice president, but has stopped short of committing to a woman of color. How important is it do you think for Biden to make that commitment? Do you think that not choosing a woman of color, a black woman actually, is a slap in the face to the black female voters who are credited with really reviving his candidacy?”

Abrams said, “I think Vice President Biden is going to make a smart choice. I appreciate the fact that he has lifted up women as being a necessary partner in this. I would share your concern about not picking a woman of color because women of color, particularly black women, are the strongest part of the Democratic Party, the most loyal, but that loyalty isn’t simply how we vote, it’s how we work. If we want to signal that that work will continue, that we’re going to reach not just to certain segments of our community, but to the entire country, then we need a ticket that reflects the diversity of America.”

