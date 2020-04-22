https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/called-president-trump-harvard-elites-decide-return-8-7-million-government-bailout-cash/
On Tuesday President Trump told reporters he was not happy about Harvard University received a federal coronavirus bailout. President Trump said he was going to ask them to give it back.
The school has a $40 billion endowment.[embedded content]
Originally Harvard said they were not going to give back the funds.
Today, they reversed their position.
They’re giving back the money.
2/5 We are concerned that intense focus by politicians & others on Harvard in connection with the program may undermine participation in a relief effort Congress created & the president signed into law for the purpose of helping those whose financial challenges may be most severe
— Harvard University (@Harvard) April 22, 2020