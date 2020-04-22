http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TtNlS9B2-G0/

American University announced this week that it has completely divested its interests in the fossil fuel industry. The announcement comes just days after global oil prices crashed as a result of storage shortages.

According to a report by the College Fix, American University announced that it has completely divested its interests in the fossil fuel industry. Students at American University first demanded that the university divest their interest from the fossil fuel industry almost ten years ago.

American University now claims that they are “one of [the] few U.S. universities to fully divest both direct and indirect fossil fuel holdings over the past decade.”

American University President Sylvia Burwell argued in a press release that the university had been working on its goal of divesting from the fossil fuel industry for almost ten years.

“For more than a decade, AU has been on a campus-wide sustainability journey — something that’s not just part of our mission, but our DNA as changemakers,” Burwell wrote. “Our actions, from reaching carbon neutrality to the Board’s commitment to evolving our investments, will continue to serve as a model for sustainability, further demonstrating our leadership on the issue and how our community can make an impact in the global fight against climate change.”

Breitbart News reported this week that the global price of oil had drastically plunged due to storage shortages. The June West Texas Intermediate Contract crashed more than 41 percent to around $12 per barrel on Monday.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on student divestment campaigns. Breitbart News reported in 2017 that alumni of Boston University were threatening to withhold donations until the institution divested their interest in the fossil fuel industry.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more campus updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

