Far-left New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) says that when the U.S. economy reopens from the coronavirus shutdown, people should refuse to return to their jobs while arguing that only in America does “liberation” mean going “back to work.”

What are the details?

In an interview with VICE News for the debut show “Seat at the Table” with Anand Giridharadas, the congresswoman hit out at President Donald Trump’s calls to “liberate” states under lockdown orders last week amid protests from citizens.

“Only in America does the president, when the president tweets about liberation, does he mean ‘go back to work.'” the Democratic socialist told VICE. “We have this discussion about ‘going back’ or ‘reopening’ — I think a lot of people should just say, ‘No, we’re not going back to that. We’re not going back to working 70-hour weeks just so that we can put food on the table and not feel any sort of semblance of security in our lives.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says We Shouldn’t Go Back to Work | SEAT AT THE TABLE



VICE released a clip of Ocasio-Cortez’s comments ahead of the full interview set to debut Wednesday night. In a tweet promoting his show, Giridharadas wrote, “If you’ve been advocating for a general strike amid the pandemic, @AOC gives your cause a boost in our interview airing tonight.”

