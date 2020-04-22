https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/aoc-work-schumer-reopening/2020/04/22/id/964156

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said some Americans should say “no” when it comes to going back to work after the coronavirus outbreak subsides.

She made her comments during a Vice TV interview on “Seat at the Table” with Anand Giridharadas. The show will air on Wednesday night.

“When we talk about this idea of ‘reopening society’ you know, only in America does the president, when the president tweets about liberation, does he mean go back to work,” she said. “When we have this discussion about going back or reopening, I think a lot people should just say ‘no, we’re not going back to that.’

“We’re not going back to working 70-hour weeks just so that we can put food on the table and not even feel any sort of semblance of security in our lives.”

Ocasio-Cortez, along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., recently were criticized for a photo of them together without masks in the ZIP code with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the U.S.

When the two lawmakers were seen holding a press conference in front of Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, social media erupted.

“Where’s your mask?” one Twitter user asked.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

