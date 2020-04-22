https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/attention-president-trump-implications-inaccurate-coronavirus-death-counts-co-morbidities-will-hinder-future-testing-research-demand-accuracy-now/

Attention President Trump: Fraudulent counting of coronavirus deaths and co-morbidities will have catastrophic consequences.

Please demand accurate data now!

We reported two days ago that the CDC is forcing states to recount their coronavirus deaths to include confirmed cases and probable cases. Several states are in the process of reassessing their numbers based on this questionable new rule.

Last week New York state added 3,700 deaths to their numbers to include presumed but not confirmed cases.

Michigan started their recount of presumed cases last Friday.

The Worldometer reported on this on Monday.

In accordance with new CDC guidelines: New York : the numbers shown below include probable deaths (and, consequently, probable cases for the same number) as reported by New York City

: the numbers shown below include probable deaths (and, consequently, probable cases for the same number) as reported by New York City Maryland : includes probable deaths, as reported by the Department of Health (Section: “COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland”)

: includes probable deaths, as reported by the Department of Health (Section: “COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland”) Wyoming: includes probable cases, as reported by the Department of Health

There is a real danger related to this approach. By over counting coronavirus deaths now, testing and research in the future will be impaired.

And from a hospital executive, who makes a great point that overcoding of deaths may actually mess up research and treatment efforts: pic.twitter.com/zW97daqj2D — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 19, 2020

Here is the attachment in tweet above regarding over stating coronavirus counts now, which is being promoted by the CDC:

President Trump: Please demand accurate data now and in the future related to the coronavirus counts. This is for our future.

