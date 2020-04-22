https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/494019-battles-heats-up-for-phase-four-coronavirus-relief-bill

The Senate’s passage of a $484 billion coronavirus relief bill on Tuesday is setting the stage for negotiations on an even bigger package that could rival the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress last month.

The legislation would funnel tens of billions if not hundreds of billions to state and local governments and could address infrastructure spending and election security.

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiPelosi: Trump ‘engaged in distractions’ amid ‘total failure’ on testing Meghan McCain lauds Trump ad roasting Pelosi over ice cream-themed interview: ‘A kill shot’ McCarthy calls for plan to reopen Congress MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerPeople over politics on PPP funding Schumer says he’s focused on job when asked about possible Ocasio-Cortez primary challenge Treasury secretary, Democratic leaders ‘hopeful’ for agreement on coronavirus package MORE (N.Y.) on Tuesday called for Congress to begin thinking about “CARES 2” after the Senate deal, while Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOvernight Healthcare: Senate passes 4B coronavirus relief package | Georgia faces pressure to reconsider its reopening | CDC director warns second wave of coronavirus might be ‘more difficult’ On The Money: Senate passes 4B coronavirus relief package | Confusion reigns as IRS starts issuing coronavirus payments | Why oil prices fell into negative territory — and why it might happen again McConnell hits brakes on ‘phase four’ coronavirus relief MORE (Ky.) warned of the growing amount of debt the U.S. is adding, previewing the battle to come.

Speaking to reporters, Schumer said “we will need a big strong and active Covid-4. It’ll have to come very soon. The needs are large and great.”

But McConnell hit the pause button.

“I think it’s also time to begin to think about the amount of debt we’re adding to our country and the future impact of that,” he said. “Let’s weigh this very carefully because the future of our country in terms of the amount of debt that we’re adding up is a matter of genuine concern.”

Schumer, is under tremendous pressure to deliver money to New York’s state government, and President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi: Trump ‘engaged in distractions’ amid ‘total failure’ on testing Harvard responds to Trump: Taxpayer funds will aid students affected by coronavirus Poll: More than 70 percent of Americans support coronavirus stay-at-home orders MORE, who met with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoSurge of unemployment claims crashed New York’s system, Cuomo says USNS Comfort to return to Virginia after Trump, Cuomo agree it’s no longer needed in NY 17 things to know for today on coronavirus MORE at the White House on Tuesday, has also expressed support for helping cash-strapped local governments.

Schumer told Democratic senators in a conference call Tuesday that “there will be a phase 4 bill.”

He also said Democrats would push other priorities for that legislation, including federal assistance for people having trouble paying rent, according to a Democratic source. Schumer also cited the need for funds for election reform, hazard pay for essential workers, including doctors, nurses and grocery store clerks, and funding for the U.S. postal service.

Pelosi has said about $4 billion will be needed to help states transition to vote-by-mail programs to allow full participation in the November election if the pandemic is still forcing people to stay at home. The CARES Act provided only $400 million.

Sens. Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezDemocrats warn against pausing WHO aid: Coronavirus not time to ‘upend our relationship’ Hillicon Valley: Facebook launches portal for coronavirus information | EU sees spike in Russian misinformation on outbreak | Senate Dem bill would encourage mail-in voting | Lawmakers question safety of Google virus website Democratic senators press Google over privacy of coronavirus screening site MORE (D-N.J.) and Bill Cassidy William (Bill) Morgan CassidyThe Hill’s Coronavirus Report: NATO Deputy Secretary General Geoană says alliance must fight disinformation campaigns from bad actors; Senate to pass relief bill today Lawmakers struggle to reach deal on new COVID relief package Bipartisan senators propose 0B rescue fund for states MORE (R-La.) on Monday unveiled a proposal to create a $500 billion fund to help state and local governments.

That’s the amount being requested by National Governors Association Chairman Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, and Cuomo.

The big question is how much of it can get by McConnell.

Fiscal conservatives are complaining about the amount of money spent so far.

“The virus bailouts have already cost over $2 trillion. Our annual deficit this year will approach $4 trillion. We can’t continue on this course,” Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulMcConnell blocks Paul’s proposal on emergency remote voting Paul speaks out against coronavirus relief bill, calls for reopening economy Senate passes 4B coronavirus relief package MORE (R-Ky.) said on the Senate floor as he stood to oppose the interim relief package.

While Paul voted against the measure in a ceremonial voice vote, he did not raise any procedural objection to force his colleagues to hold a series of formal roll call votes.

McConnell resisted including more money for state and local governments in the $484 billion interim package, arguing that much of the $150 billion appropriated to stabilize state budgets in the CARES Act hadn’t yet gone “out the door.”

The GOP leader has called on the Senate to be “nimble” and “patch holes as we see them.” He says additional legislation should “fix urgent problems” instead of advance “preexisting partisan wish lists.”

“The Senate is prepared to stand by the American people, watching the CARES Act go into effect and adding funding when necessary to key programs that are working well,” he said on the floor Tuesday afternoon.

Sen. Dan Sullivan Daniel Scott SullivanOvernight Health Care: Trump fires back at critics during briefing | Trump claims he has authority on when to reopen states | Governors form groups to discuss plans | Fauci offers support to Trump | House delays return Senate punts stalled coronavirus aid to Thursday House Republicans threaten pushback on Saudi Arabia amid oil market slump MORE (R-Alaska) said on the Senate floor Tuesday that Congress should include significant infrastructure spending in CARES 2 to set the groundwork for a strong economic recovery once the pandemic passes.

“We have so much more work to do for our nation in these unprecedented times, whether it’s confirming judges or phase four of an infrastructure package that we should be working on,” he said.

President Trump and Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyBottom Line Democratic senators call for funding for local media in coronavirus stimulus Graham backs Trump, vows no money for WHO in next funding bill MORE (R-Ala.) have also endorsed a significant increase in infrastructure spending. Trump last month on Twitter called for a “VERY BIG & BOLD” infrastructure package totaling $2 trillion. He said the “Phase 4” package should be “focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the great infrastructure of our Country!”

Republican lawmakers are also expected to push for reforms to the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, which is set to receive a $320 billion infusion of new federal money from the interim relief package.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Tuesday proposed an amendment to restrict PPP loans, which would be forgiven if employers keep workers on payroll, to businesses that show a substantial reduction in revenue due to the coronavirus.

His proposal would also bar banks from setting loan requirements that “actively withhold help from those in need.”

“Unfortunately, millions of taxpayer dollars are not making it to the small businesses truly in need,” he said.

Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGOP senators push for quick, partial reopening of economy NSA improperly collected US phone records in October, new documents show Overnight Defense: Pick for South Korean envoy splits with Trump on nuclear threat | McCain blasts move to suspend Korean military exercises | White House defends Trump salute of North Korean general MORE (R-Pa.) has also proposed a series of reforms to the small-business lending program to make it easier for small companies to obtain loans.

Democratic leaders on Tuesday said there is also Republican support for shoring up cash-strapped employer-sponsored pension programs. Democrats tried to include money for multi-employer pension plans facing insolvency in the CARES Act but fell short.

Pelosi and Schumer on Tuesday signaled the issue would come up for discussion again in the next round of talks.

“On pensions I called President Trump and urged him to be for it and he was. The block there was Mitch McConnell but there are a lot of Republican senators who want to help out on the pension issue,” Schumer said.

Pelosi noted “we had a large number [of Republicans] helping us on the hospital issues.”

Democrats asked for $100 billion in new money for hospitals in the interim package and secured $75 billion.

“We always want more because the crisis continues to grow,” she added.

The Senate and House are scheduled to return the week of May 4 and some lawmakers are expressing impatience about getting back to work.

Sen. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway Lee17 things to know for today on coronavirus GOP senator: ‘Unacceptable’ that Congress is in recess amid coronavirus Democrats try to force McConnell’s hand on coronavirus aid MORE (R-Utah) on Tuesday said the fact that the Congress has been in recess since passing the CARES Act “is simply unacceptable.”

“If Covid-19 requires Congress to act, then it requires Congress to convene,” he said.

Asked how Congress can put together another massive relief package, on the scale of the CARES Act, while lawmakers have to follow social-distancing and other health guidelines, Schumer predicted they would find a way.

“The needs of the public will have to be predominant, not our needs,” he said when asked about the difficulty of negotiating during the pandemic. “We will listen to medical experts, we will listen to them because we set an example … but the needs of the public will have to be predominant.”

