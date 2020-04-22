https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/biden-forgets-many-granddaughters-holding-picture-video/

2020 Democrat front runner Joe Biden forgot how many granddaughters he has while he was holding a picture of them.

“And this is a picture of all my girls, including my wife Jill and my daughter, my 3 granddaughters, or actually 4 granddaughters and my grandson,” Biden said during an appearance on CBS’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday night.

Biden also refuses to acknowledge his son Hunter’s lovechild as one of his grandchildren.

Hunter Biden had a child with Lunden Roberts which means Joe Biden has at least 7 grandchildren, however he continues to say he only has six grandchildren.

This is the best the Democrats have.

