https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/biden-spokesman-joe-order-gun-shops-shut-pandemic/

Likely Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden would order all gun shops shut down during a pandemic like the coronavirus attack on the nation, a spokesman for his campaign has confirmed.

The claim from Biden surrogate Fred Guttenberg is that Trump was “killing Americans” by allowing stores to do business, according to a report in the Free Beacon.

Guttenberg addressed a virtual town hall this week and said the current administration is responsible for “additional people dying.”

TRENDING: Trump unleashes on CNN reporter: ‘You don’t have the brains you were born with’

“This decision by this administration is going to lead to additional people dying in this country,” he charged. “Joe Biden would not have called these essential businesses in the middle of a pandemic. It’s that simple.

“And so shame on the politicians who allowed this to happen. Shame on the businesses who are using this pandemic as a business sales opportunity.”

The Beacon explained guns “have been a point of contention in the 2020 presidential race.”

In fact, it even was argued between Biden and a former rival, socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Biden charged him with being responsible for “150 million” gun deaths because of a decade-old vote on manufacturer liability, the Beacon reported.

President Trump’s administration has decided that gun stores, ranges and the like are “essential,” which prompted state officials who already had ordered them closed to allow them to reopen.

The result was that in March previous gun-sales records were demolished, with more than 2.5 million guns sold, the Beacon said.

Guttenberg lost a daughter, Jaime, during the Parkland school shooting in 2018, and has advocated for gun-control at Biden events since then. His appearance was at a virtual town hall set up by several Biden-supporting organizations.

Biden did not attend. And the campaign didn’t respond to a Beacon request about whether the candidate supports Guttenberg’s statements.

He worked up, during the meeting, to the statement: “You have crowds showing up around these gun stores not only spreading coronavirus, but they’re buying weapons, or they’re buying ammunition. And many of them are prohibited purchasers of weapons, or they already have the weapon, and now they’re running out and buying the ammunition to use it.”

He didn’t offer evidence that there were prohibited purchasers.

Biden has expressed support for a wide range of gun controls, including a ban on sales of guns except “smart guns” and a registry of all firearms, and his newest campaign manager has publicly supported outright confiscation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

