https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/blood-hands-liberal-media-drudge-cheer-news-hydroxychloroquine-may-not-effective-treatment-covid-19-despite-fact-people-dying/

They are complicit — They have blood on their hands.

Ever since President Trump mentioned the highly successful studies of hydroxychloroquine treatments on coronavirus patients the media has downplayed and miracle drug.

The far left Washington Post led the charge early.

Dr. Fauci cheered the use of hydroxychloroquine in treating the MERS virus in 2013 — but played down the drug’s effectiveness this month.

TRENDING: “We Don’t Want You to Feel Like We’re Harassing You” – AWFUL! Bodycam Video Shows Business Owner Harassed and Arrested by Police for Staying Open

[embedded content]

Attorney General Bill Barr appropriately called the media reaction a jihad to discredit hdroxychloroquine.

There have now been several studies touting the use of hydroxychloroquine and ZPaks in treating coronavirus.

Each test found amazing results using the drug.

In late March FOX News host Laura Ingraham reported on the latest study by the French research team led by the renowned epidemiologist Dr. Didier Raoult was able to repeat his findings from a previous study.

This time Dr. Raoult administered hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to 80 patients and observed improvement in EVERY CASE except for a very sick 86-year-old with an advanced form of coronavirus infection.

This is wonderful news.

Unfortunately, this doctor’s work helps the the global community and Trump so the the liberal media has either ignored, attacked or mocked his research.

What awful people.

Dr. Raoult tweeted his results.

Translated: Our two articles published tonight help to demonstrate:

1. The effectiveness of our protocol, on 80 patients.

2. The relevance of the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, thanks to research carried out in our P3 containment laboratory.

Nos deux articles publiés ce soir permettent de contiuer à démontrer :

1. L’efficacité de notre protocole, sur 80 patients.

2. La pertinence de l’association de l’hydroxychloroquine et de l’azithromycine, grâce à des recherches réalisées dans notre laboratoire de confinement P3. https://t.co/Y91bsFOgB2 — Didier Raoult (@raoult_didier) March 27, 2020

Nouvel article publié on-line par mes équipes : démonstration in vitro de la synergie hydroxychloroquine/azithromycine pour contrer la réplication du SARS-COV2 In vitro testing of Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin on SARS-CoV-2 shows synergistic effecthttps://t.co/KUaag6N5FF — Didier Raoult (@raoult_didier) March 27, 2020

Since that time Dr. Raoult has continued his study and now has over 1,000 coronavirus patients.

98% of his COVID-19 patients have survived and improved using the drug combination.

This was just the latest study that shows the effectiveness of using hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus.

The study says hydroxychloroquine is most effective at the onset of the illness.

In late March the FDA issued an emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine to be prescribed to coronavirus patients.

In early April an international poll of more than 6,000 doctors released Thursday found that the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine was the most highly rated treatment for the novel coronavirus.

But the media HATES the drug because Donald Trump promoted it as a miracle cure to the virus.

So the media has been downplaying its effectiveness and spreading rumors about its use for several weeks now.

On Tuesday the AP reported on a VA study that reportedly found that — “Hydroxychloroquine, long touted by President Trump, is of no use treating Covid-19 and actually causes more deaths than standard care.”

The liberal media was quick to cheer the results of this random test in order to smear Trump.

They love it when Trump is wrong even if people die.

Of course, the VA released a statement casting doubt on the study but the damage was already done.

The Drudge Report and liberal media cohorts cheered the news today

The mainstream media would rather see people die than see President Trump be right about a remedy to save lives.

These people have blood on their hands.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

