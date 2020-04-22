https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fcc-brendan-carr-misinformation-telecom/2020/04/22/id/964088

Chinese efforts to spread false information about the coronavirus should also be a warning sign not to trust them on any other vital issues, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr told Newsmax TV.

Appearing on “Spicer & Co.” on Tuesday, Carr said “A global misinformation campaign [is] being launched by the chief propagandist in the Communist regime to try and point fingers at everyone other than their own responsibility for the spread of COVID-19.”

The FCC commissioner emphasized that this mistrust of officials in Beijing should extend to their attempts to spread their telecommunication infrastructure, saying “President Trump has sent a clear message that the U.S. will do whatever it takes to secure our telecom networks from foreign actors.”

Carr gave several examples of how the Trump administration has taken steps to block such Chinese efforts and stressed that “We should be doing a top-to-bottom review of all entities potentially under the thumb of the Communist regime.”

The FCC commissioner reiterated these points on Twitter, saying that Beijing “intends to spy on Americans and U.S. businesses to gain an economic & national security advantage. If we cannot trust you, you are not welcome in our telecom networks.”

