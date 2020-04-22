http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/VPAWdNX3hnQ/493977-california-reports-highest-one-day-rise-in-coronavirus-cases

California reported 2,318 new coronavirus cases Monday, marking the highest one-day jump the state has seen.

On Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health reported a total of 30,978 confirmed cases and 1,208 deaths. The number of confirmed cases in the state spiked by 7.4 percent and the death toll increased by 5 percent in the last 24 hours.

“As you’ve seen, the [ICU] number has been bouncing around,” California Gov. Gavin NewsomGavin Christopher NewsomNew Biden ad hits Trump for feuding with governors over coronavirus Here’s when all 50 states plan to reopen after coronavirus restrictions Governors push back against White House on protests, testing claims MORE (D) said during his daily press briefing Tuesday. “One percent to 2 percent — we’ve declined a few days here and there. It’s certainly stabilizing. But yesterday we saw an increase of 3.8%.”

NEW: CA has 33,261 confirmed positive cases of #COVID19. 3,365 of those cases are in our hospitals. 1,241 of those cases are in the ICU. CA is flattening the curve, but only if we continue to take this seriously. Stay home. And practice physical distancing.#StayHomeSaveLives — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 21, 2020

Newsom noted that cases in his state are not centralized in its urban centers, with some smaller counties facing higher caseloads percentagewise than Los Angeles or San Francisco.

“It’s a way of just emphasizing this: COVID-19 and the number of hospitalizations, COVID-19 and the total number of [positive cases] impact the entire state of California,” Newsom said.

The governor warned that while social distancing efforts appear to be stabilizing the state’s numbers, relaxing them too soon could lead to another spike. On Wednesday, Newsom plans to unveil the state’s “six key areas as part of our road map to recovery.”

“Those numbers went up. They didn’t go down,” Newsom said. “So I caution those, including local elected officials, that practicing physical distancing has worked to keep those numbers relatively modest in terms of growth. But if we pull back too quickly, those numbers will go through the roof.”

