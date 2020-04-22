https://www.theepochtimes.com/california-governor-warns-its-unrealistic-for-life-to-return-to-normal-anytime-soon_3322523.html

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday warned it’s “unrealistic” to think his state will go back to “normal” anytime in the near future, adding that the worst may be yet to come.

Newsom told CBS News that his state “could see a second wave that makes this pale in comparison” if social distancing rules are not adhered to.

In the past several weeks, Newsom and other governors have come under pressure to reopen their states following millions of job losses. At the same time, President Donald Trump last week started outlining a plan to open up the United States again while the governors of Tennessee, South Carolina, and Georgia announced plans to reopen businesses in the coming days.

“We’re not seeing yet the significant decline that we need to see ultimately to toggle back,” Newsom said, noting that hospital ICU admissions are “beginning to flatten” in the state. “I don’t anticipate that normalcy that many of us wish for happening any time soon,” he warned.

On Tuesday, he suggested that it is too soon to lift the state’s stay-at-home order, which has been in effect for more than a month. In a briefing, the governor said he and his advisers will have to have talks with county and city leaders on relaxing the restrictions, although some local agencies have asked Newsom to consider loosening restrictions.

Tents used to established a site on a road for medical professionals to conduct tests for COVID-19 in Bolinas, where all residents are being tested for the CCP virus and its antibodies, in Bolinas, Calif., on April 20, 2020. (Kate Munsch/Reuters)

San Luis Obispo County officials said they have flattened out the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus rate and have started coming up with a “phase two” to allow some businesses to open again.

“This is not to be a light switch” to reopen, county public health officer Penny Borenstein said in a news conference, adding that it will be a gradual process.

Meanwhile, Sutter County in Northern California made a similar request to the governor’s office. Ventura County, located near Los Angeles, modified a stay-at-home order, allowing some businesses to reopen days ago.

The City Council of Placerville, located near Sacramento, voted to send a letter to Newsom asking when the city can reopen.

Vehicles circled around the California State Capitol to protest against the statewide lockdown in Sacramento on April 20, 2020. (Laurie Gorham/The Epoch Times)

“The city needs to advocate [for opening stores sooner] because we have a very low infection rate—even though I got it,” Vice Mayor Dennis Thomas told the Mountain Democrat. Thomas has recovered from the CCP virus.

But Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that allowing the restrictions to ease would cause an increase in CCP virus cases.

“I know many of you are feeling frustrated or wondering when we’ll be able to lift the Safer at Home order. But lifting the restrictions too soon could risk lives. My promise to the people of L.A. is that evidence and medicine will continue to guide us through this crisis,” he wrote on Twitter this week.

