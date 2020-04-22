https://www.dailywire.com/news/china-falsely-blames-u-s-for-multiple-pandemics-americans-all-commend-china

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to spread blatantly false propaganda about the United States on Twitter as pressure facing the communist regime continues to mount closer and closer to a breaking point.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang falsely accused the United States on Monday of being behind the AIDS and H1N1 pandemics.

Speaking at a press conference this week, Geng claimed that “the American people all commend China” for how it has responded to the coronavirus pandemic that originated in China. A new poll from Pew Research this week found that Americans’ views toward China are becoming increasingly negative and that 90% of Americans view China as a threat.

“Did anyone ask the US to offer compensations for the 2009 H1N1 flu, which was first diagnosed before breaking out on a large scale in the US and then spread to 214 countries and regions, killing nearly 200,000 people?” Geng claimed. “AIDS was first reported in the US in the 1980s and then swept across the world, causing untold sufferings to countless victims. Did anyone come forward and ask the US to be held accountable?”

Geng’s claims are laughably false.

H1N1, also known as “swine flu,” originated in pigs in small region of central Mexico in 2009. “This virus came from, and was confined to, a very small geographic area and had been there 10 years before one emergent strain gained the capacity to infect humans,” Dr. Adolfo García-Sastre said. “The virus was completely under the radar.”

AIDS originated in Africa potentially over 100 years ago but exploded onto the scene in the 1970s and 1980s. The CDC reported:

Scientists identified a type of chimpanzee in Central Africa as the source of HIV infection in humans. They believe that the chimpanzee version of the immunodeficiency virus (called simian immunodeficiency virus, or SIV) most likely was transmitted to humans and mutated into HIV when humans hunted these chimpanzees for meat and came into contact with their infected blood. Studies show that HIV may have jumped from apes to humans as far back as the late 1800s. Over decades, the virus slowly spread across Africa and later into other parts of the world. We know that the virus has existed in the United States since at least the mid to late 1970s.

China has repeatedly sought to deflect blame over their handling of the pandemic that started in their country and has since devastated the world. China, knowing that the pandemic was “severe,” cut off travel from Wuhan to the rest of China but allowed international flights to leave Wuhan. China lied about the extent of the outbreak in their country, lied about the virus not being contagious, and punished whistleblowers.

“The US must understand that their enemy is the virus, not China,” Geng claimed. “Attacking and discrediting other countries will not save the time and lives lost. We hope that those on the US side will respect facts, science, and international consensus, stop attacking and blaming China for nothing, stop making irresponsible remarks, and focus instead on fighting the epidemic at home and promoting international cooperation.”

Although early, China has already started to face widespread backlash for its actions, including: Japan announcing that it is going to pay to have its companies moved out of China; the U.K. moving to cancel the tech deal that it had with Huawei; Sweden announcing that it is moving to remove China-backed education materials; China’s own allies saying that China is lying about the outbreak; and lawsuits being filed against China from U.S. states, and U.S. lawmakers calling for sanctions against China, saying that China “intentionally” allowed the virus to spread around the world.

