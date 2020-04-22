https://www.theblaze.com/news/china-uses-trevor-noah-video-to-bash-the-us

The communist Chinese government is utilizing video from comedian Trevor Noah in order to bash President Donald Trump in their propaganda, said a New York Times report.

The report documented some of the ways that the Chinese government is downplaying how bad coronavirus hit Wuham, where it originated, while exaggerating the decimation in Italy and Spain.

Among the propaganda tools used in China to mislead their citizens is video of Noah from “The Daily Show” giving a scathing criticism of the response to the pandemic by Trump.

“The website of Global Times, a tabloid controlled by the Communist Party, added Chinese subtitles to a video from Mr. Noah’s show that featured President Trump and many Fox News personalities, showing how for weeks they played down the risks of the coronavirus,” said Li Yuan, the New York Times’ Asia tech columnist.

Yuan added that these videos were propagated with disturbing headlines, such as “Blood is on their hands and they should all be sued!”

She offered her personal recollection of being subjected to Chinese propaganda as a child.

These tactics aren’t new. Many Chinese children of my generation read a newspaper column for students called “Socialism Is Good. Capitalism Is Bad.” Each week, it described the wonders of China alongside the hardships of capitalist societies. The lesson: Socialist China takes care of its people, while people in the United States go hungry and the elderly die alone.

Even if the stories were true, they didn’t represent the full picture. Chinese children like me pitied Americans even when almost all of China lived in poverty. How much would we have envied them if we had known that most could eat meat whenever they liked?

The report goes on to document how many writers and vloggers have vanished in China when they tried to report on the real situation against the government’s wishes.

On Monday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said that the evidence pointed to China purposely seeding coronavirus cases in other countries in order to strengthen their relative global power.

Here’s more about Chinese culpability for the pandemic:

[embedded content]

Who Knew Xi Knew What WHO Didn’t Know? Whew! | The News & Why It Matters | Ep 514



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

