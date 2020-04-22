https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/church-giving-dries-due-covid-19-recession/

(RELIGION NEWS SERVICE) — Sixty-five percent of churches have seen a decline in giving since mid-March as congregations have halted in-person services due to the coronavirus, according to a new survey.

The “State of the Plate” survey released Wednesday (April 22) by the National Association of Evangelicals found that a third of churches — 34% — reported that giving had dropped between 10% and 20%. About 1 in 5 churches (22%) said the decline was between 30% and 50%. Almost a tenth of churches (9%) reported a drop of 75% or more in giving to their congregations.

Just 8% of churches said giving had increased, and 27% reported steady offerings.

