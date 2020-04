https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/church-quilters-go-national-fight-coronavirus/

(OREGON LIVE) — The quilting group at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Wilsonville didn’t start out with intention of changing lives in places like the Bronx or Stamford, Connecticut.

But it happened.

When the coronavirus outbreak turned into pandemic, the 11 St. Francis quilters decided they could help by sewing medical face masks for the Canby Fire Department.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook