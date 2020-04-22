https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/cognitive-dissonance-60-democrats-blame-trump-covid-19-instead-china/

If we need further evidence that the fringe left is the actual Democrat party as a whole these days, ponder this: A Rasmussen poll has found that 60% of democrats blame Trump instead of China for the coronavirus. Mind you China is where the virus originated.

Rasmussen Reports, well, reports:

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 42% of all Likely U.S. Voters agree with U.S. Senator Chris Murphy’s recent statement: “The reason that we’re in the crisis that we are today is not because of anything that China did, is not because of anything the [World Health Organization] did. It’s because of what [President Trump] did.” Forty-seven percent (47%) disagree with the Connecticut Democrat. Eleven percent (11%) are undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.) Once again, though, there’s a clear partisan difference of opinion. Sixty percent (60%) of Democrats agree with Murphy that Trump is more to blame than China and the WHO. Seventy-one percent (71%) of Republicans and unaffiliated voters by a 46% to 39% margin disagree. The coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, and most authorities agree that it was able to spread globally because the Chinese government delayed for several weeks notifying the international community. The WHO was slow in responding to the virus. The Chinese government has tried to blame the United States for the virus behind the scenes in overseas propaganda.

It was a rather simple survey with only two questions:

TRENDING: “So It Was a Hoax?” – Fox News’ John Roberts Caught on Hot Mic Discussing COVID-19 Mortality Rate with Technician, ‘Like the Flu’ (VIDEO)

1* Do you agree or disagree with the following statement – “The reason that we’re in the crisis that we are today is not because of anything that China did, is not because of anything the [World Health Organization] did. It’s because of what [President Trump] did.”

2* Has the U.S. government’s response to the coronavirus been better or worse than that in most other countries? Or is it about the same?

The article goes on to explain:

Thirty-two percent (32%) of all voters think the U.S. government’s response to the coronavirus has been better than government actions in most other countries. Forty-two percent (42%) say it’s worse than others, while 24% view it as about the same. Sixty-two percent (62%) of Democrats believe the U.S. government’s response has been worse than others. Fifty-six percent (56%) of GOP voters think the U.S. response has been better. Among voters not affiliated with either major party, 24% say better, 42% worse, and 32% about the same. Women and those under 40 are more likely to agree that Trump, not China and the WHO, is more to blame for the coronavirus crisis. Older voters are more critical of the U.S. response, however. Sixty-three percent (63%) of blacks and 54% of other minority voters blame Trump more, compared to just 35% of whites. Blacks are the most likely to say that the government response here has been worse than actions in most other countries. Among voters who Strongly Disapprove of Trump’s job performance, 70% blame him more than China and the WHO for the coronavirus. Eighty-four percent (84%) of those who Strongly Approve of the job he is doing disagree.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

