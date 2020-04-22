https://thehill.com/changing-america/resilience/smart-cities/494069-colorado-governor-announces-certain-businesses-can

With states like Georgia and South Carolina beginning to reopen businesses shuttered by the coronavirus, Colorado is looking to make similar decisions.

Gov. Jared Polis (D) announced that Colorado’s previously issued ‘stay-at-home’ mandate is being updated to a ‘safer-at-home’ mandate, with select businesses reopening this Friday.

The Denver Post reports that social distancing measures will still be in place, but that retailers will have the option to reopen with curbside pickup beginning April 27.

By May 1, they will be eligible to host a limited number of in-store customers.

Companies will probably be permitted to have 50 percent of their workforce return the following Monday, on May 4, Polis reportedly said. He recommended telecommuting “as much as possible.”

Some of the businesses eligible for reopening on April 27 include personal service providers like hair salons, dental offices and tattoo shops. Child care facilities may also reopen.

Whereas South Carolina already has a few dining zones open, Colorado restaurants and bars will stay closed initially but could be permitted to reopen in mid-May, The Denver Post quotes Polis as saying.

Colorado schools, however, will not reopen immediately. More details on the state’s plan for schools will come later this week.

Polis emphasized that it will still take time to completely resume normal life, saying full reopening will be a long process.

“It is a marathon, not a sprint,” Polis said in The Denver Post. “We are going to have to live with coronavirus for a while.”

Per the state’s Department of Health, Colorado currently has 10,447 confirmed coronavirus cases, which resulted in 486 deaths, as of April 21.

