New York Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoSurge of unemployment claims crashed New York’s system, Cuomo says USNS Comfort to return to Virginia after Trump, Cuomo agree it’s no longer needed in NY 17 things to know for today on coronavirus MORE (D) said Tuesday that some parts of his state will reopen faster than others as officials in areas less impacted by the coronavirus pandemic make the case for a regional approach.

At a daily press conference in Buffalo, Cuomo noted that although New York City is densely populated and accounts for most of the cases in the state, there are “more cows than people” in some parts of upstate New York.

“We operate as one state, but we also have to understand variations,” Cuomo said. “And you do want to get this economy open as soon as possible, and if a situation is radically different in one part of the state than another, take that into consideration.”

Cuomo also noted that every county in his state has reported at least one case of the coronavirus and that living in a rural area should not produce “false comfort.”

“In many ways, New York is a microcosm of the United States,” Cuomo said.

State Sen. George Borrello, a Republican who represents an upstate New York district, told The Wall Street Journal Monday that he feels Cuomo’s approach had been “very New York City-centric.”

“He’s left the rest of the state vulnerable, economically,” Borrello said.

More than 251,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in New York state, along with almost 15,000 deaths, according to recent data. New York City accounts for more than 139,000 of those cases and roughly 10,000 deaths.

