The DC police are actively investigating the sexual assault complaint brought by Tara Reade, according to the Washington Examiner.

Tara Reade accused her former boss then-Senator Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

Last month, The Intercept published a shocking story of rape allegations from 1993 against then Senator Joe Biden.

Ms. Reade filed a contemporaneous complaint in the early 90’s but she was retaliated against and silenced by the left-wing mob when she came forward with her story.

Although the sexual assault allegations are past the statute of limitations, the DC police are still actively investigating the case.

“This is an active, ongoing investigation, and there are no further details to provide at this time,” a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told the Washington Examiner Tuesday regarding Reade’s case. “Cases that are handled by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit go through a multi-review prior to being assigned a disposition. This case is progressing through the review process.”

Reade said in 1993, then-Senator Joe Biden pushed her up against the wall and penetrated her with his fingers.

Biden’s camp denies this ever happened, however Joe Biden still has not released a comment on the matter.

A couple weeks ago, Tara Reade filed a formal criminal complaint against Joe Biden, however she has no plans to sue him.

The media has barely mentioned the sexual assault allegations against Biden; in contrast, there was 24/7 wall-to-wall coverage on the bogus allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.

