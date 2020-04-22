https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/dem-endorsed-trump-quits-office-severe-blowback/

(NEW YORK POST) — A Democratic state representative in Georgia announced he will not complete his current term a week after he got blowback for endorsing President Trump, saying he is “leaving the plantation,” an expression popularized by African American conservatives and independents.

“I’m sick and tired of me and my family being attacked and harassed by the Democrat Party for putting my country before my party. I take pride in being an independent thinker. My first amendment right to freedom of speech is under siege,” state Rep. Vernon Jones, who is African American, said in a statement released to CBS 46 in Atlanta. “I intend to help the Democrat Party get rid of its bigotry against Black people that are independent and conservative.”

“Turn the lights off, I have left the plantation. Someone else can occupy that suite. Therefore, I intend not to complete my term effective April 22, 2020. However, I will remain woke and vigilant in educating and fighting for my people,” he said in the statement.

