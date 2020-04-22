https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/devastating-renowned-french-dr-didier-raoult-destroys-liberal-trump-hating-media-va-junk-report-hydroxychloroquine-video/

Ever since President Trump mentioned the highly successful studies of hydroxychloroquine treatments on coronavirus patients the media has downplayed and miracle drug.

The far left Washington Post led the charge early.

Dr. Fauci cheered the use of hydroxychloroquine in treating the MERS virus in 2013 — but played down the drug’s effectiveness this month.

[embedded content]

TRENDING: “We Don’t Want You to Feel Like We’re Harassing You” – AWFUL! Bodycam Video Shows Business Owner Harassed and Arrested by Police for Staying Open

Attorney General Bill Barr appropriately called the media reaction a jihad to discredit hdroxychloroquine.

There have now been several studies touting the use of hydroxychloroquine and antibiotics in treating coronavirus.

Each test found amazing results using the drug.

In late March FOX News host Laura Ingraham reported on the latest study by the French research team led by the renowned epidemiologist Dr. Didier Raoult was able to repeat his findings from a previous study.

This time Dr. Raoult administered hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to 80 patients and observed improvement in EVERY CASE except for a very sick 86-year-old with an advanced form of coronavirus infection.

This is wonderful news.

Unfortunately, this doctor’s work helps the the global community and Trump so the the liberal media has either ignored, attacked or mocked his research.

What awful people.

Since that time Dr. Raoult has continued his study and now has over 1,000 coronavirus patients.

98% of his COVID-19 patients have survived and improved using the drug combination.

This was just the latest study that shows the effectiveness of using hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus.

The study says hydroxychloroquine is most effective at the onset of the illness.

In late March the FDA issued an emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine to be prescribed to coronavirus patients.

In early April an international poll of more than 6,000 doctors released Thursday found that the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine was the most highly rated treatment for the novel coronavirus.

But the media HATES the drug because Donald Trump promoted it as a miracle cure for the virus.

So the media has been downplaying its effectiveness and spreading rumors about its use for several weeks now.

On Tuesday the AP reported on a VA study that reportedly found that — “Hydroxychloroquine, long touted by President Trump, is of no use treating Covid-19 and actually causes more deaths than standard care.”

The liberal media was quick to cheer the results of this random test in order to smear Trump.

They love it when Trump is wrong even if people die.

Of course, the VA released a statement casting doubt on the study but the damage was already done.

The Drudge Report and liberal media cohorts cheered the news today.

On Wednesday Dr. Raoult responded to this new VA study.

Dr. Raoult DESTROYED the weak study that was cheered by the insane media.

Dr. Raoult put the VA and liberal media to shame.

The liberal media is more interested in attacking Trump than helping sick Americans.

It really is outrageous.

Via The Ingraham Angle:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]