As more than 22 million Americans file for unemployment, food banks across the nation fill up, and small businesses face permanent closure, CNN host Don Lemon sought to mock and attack “gun holding,” “threatening” lockdown protesters, whom he accused of “complaining” because they “want a haircut” and “want to go play golf.”

“It makes me so angry because every night when I leave this studio and when I come in, there’s an army of people through New York City- an army of immigrants and people of color and poor people who are keeping this city running,” Lemon started into his rant as fellow CNN Chris Cuomo signed off, according to Fox News. “They are disinfecting offices, they are cleaning people, they are changing bedpans, and they are working… And those people are out there complaining that they don’t have haircuts? Who the hell do you think you are?”

“You’re slapping the face of the people – the health care workers who put their lives on the line everyday because you want a haircut, you want to go play golf- of course you’re concerned about your business,” Lemon continued. “Tell the president that!”

“And you’re out there with guns?” he sneered. “With weapons strapped to your chest, saying you’re fighting against the people trying to tell you to stay at home, trying to save your lives? You’re upset with those people? In the meantime, there are people who are keeping your cities going, keeping your loved ones alive, and you want to get a haircut?”

“Who the hell do you think you are?” the host said angrily. “What is wrong with people? I don’t understand what is wrong with people!”

“And if you’re so upset about it,” said Lemon, “then you should blame the president. Because he’s the one who’s supposed to help your small businesses. I understand that you’re hurting, I understand that people are hurting, yes, a lot of people are hurting, but there are people who are frontline workers who have to get out there.”

Predictably ramping up the nonexistent racial element of the lockdown protests, Lemon chastised the “hypocritical” protesters for supposedly not supporting former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick when he took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games to protest American’s supposed ubiquitous racism and rife anti-black cop brutality.

“You have the right to protest. You have the right to protest, everyone does. Fine, I’m sure I will be criticized for this. And guess what, you have the right to criticize me,” the CNN host said, “but I don’t want to hear from those people who are out there protesting with guns, right? And that is threatening, a threatening look for people… don’t criticize people who are taking a knee at a ballgame.”

“And people are saying ‘I don’t want people protesting at a ballgame’ when there are people protesting- don’t give me that when you’re out there protesting with guns and saying ‘I want to get back to work! I want my liberty!’ When then you should be out there standing up for people who are- I want to hear the same argument and go out there and help people protesting their government as well for their treatment from their government as well,” he continued. “Don’t be a hypocrite, stand up for those people as well.”

“I’m so mad today,” Lemon ended his rant.

